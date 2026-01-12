Man brags about Thar ‘benefits’ while driving on wrong side of road, video sparks outrage: ‘Shocking and dangerous’

A video showing a man driving on the wrong side of the road while boasting about the “benefits” of owning a Mahindra Thar has triggered outrage on social media, with users calling the behaviour reckless and dangerous. Social media users called users the behaviour reckless and dangerous. (X/@ShivrattanDhil1)

In the undated clip, the driver is seen calmly navigating against traffic while claiming that owning a Thar allows him to break traffic rules without consequences. “The biggest advantage of driving a Thar is that no one will bother you even if you drive on the wrong side,” he says in the video in Hindi, adding, “No one will say anything,” as he continues driving.

The casual tone and open disregard for road safety shocked viewers, many of whom pointed out that wrong-side driving is among the leading causes of fatal road accidents in India.

One X user reshared the video and criticised what he described as a growing “Thar mentality” on Indian roads. “COVID ended, but another epidemic took over our roads the Thartards mentality virus! This mindset is beyond insane. How does buying a vehicle suddenly delete common sense? It’s honestly shocking and dangerous. If anyone can genuinely figure out what psychological switch flips after buying a Thar, I’ll happily sponsor a full week’s vacation for them! Until then, save your near and dear ones from buying this vehicle as this epidemic is real and spreading fast!” the user wrote.