Man brags about Thar ‘benefits’ while driving on wrong side of road, video sparks outrage: ‘Shocking and dangerous’
The viral video has triggered outrage on social media, with users calling the behaviour reckless and dangerous.
A video showing a man driving on the wrong side of the road while boasting about the “benefits” of owning a Mahindra Thar has triggered outrage on social media, with users calling the behaviour reckless and dangerous.
In the undated clip, the driver is seen calmly navigating against traffic while claiming that owning a Thar allows him to break traffic rules without consequences. “The biggest advantage of driving a Thar is that no one will bother you even if you drive on the wrong side,” he says in the video in Hindi, adding, “No one will say anything,” as he continues driving.
The casual tone and open disregard for road safety shocked viewers, many of whom pointed out that wrong-side driving is among the leading causes of fatal road accidents in India.
One X user reshared the video and criticised what he described as a growing “Thar mentality” on Indian roads. “COVID ended, but another epidemic took over our roads the Thartards mentality virus! This mindset is beyond insane. How does buying a vehicle suddenly delete common sense? It’s honestly shocking and dangerous. If anyone can genuinely figure out what psychological switch flips after buying a Thar, I’ll happily sponsor a full week’s vacation for them! Until then, save your near and dear ones from buying this vehicle as this epidemic is real and spreading fast!” the user wrote.
Video sparks discussion
The post sparked further debate online. While some users defended the vehicle and stressed that the problem lay with individual drivers rather than the car itself, others argued that repeated incidents involving aggressive SUV driving pointed to deeper behavioural issues and weak enforcement of traffic rules.
“Some serious behavioural & civic sense issues with these NCR & surrounding states. Breaking the law, putting others' lives in risk is an obsession & Pride for them. Chhichhore, Fookare…Paise se Thar aur Fortuner to le aaoge magar tameez aur izzat kahan se laoge ? (You may be able to buy a Thar or a Fortuner with money, but where will you get manners and respect from?)" one user wrote.
“The problem isn’t the Thar or Scorpio. It’s the entitlement some drivers think comes free with it,” commented another.
One user also tagged Anand Mahindra, urging the company to play a stronger role in promoting road safety. “@anandmahindra ji, it’s a fact that your company can save lives by seeking mental fitness certification from a qualified doctor. I’ve given strict instructions to my driver: if you spot a thar on Gurugram Road, simply divert your car. I want my child and driver to be safe,” the user wrote.