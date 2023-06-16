Man delivers pizza by throwing box from high-rise building

In a bizarre turn of events, a delivery man decided to throw a box of pizza from the window of a high-rise building. However, the video capturing the tossing of the box has left people impressed because of what happens next. Turns out, he throws the package to deliver pizza to a few construction workers in an adjoining building.

The image shows a man throwing a box of pizza from a building. (Screengrab)

The video was originally posted on TikTok. However, it has captured people’s attention after being re-shared on Instagram. “This is determination, only in New York,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show a man looking out of a window of a building. He then throws a box of pizza towards a worker, working in another building, who perfectly catches it. The video ends with the construction worker enjoying the pizza.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted three days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 2.3 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered more than 14,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Very impressive toss and catch,” praised an Instagram user. “I mean if the Ninja turtles could get a delivery down in the sewers surely these guys can get one up there on the building!! Haha,” joked another. “True customer satisfaction,” added a third. “This is the new way of delivering pizza,” wrote a fourth.