Man does 8,008 pull-ups in 24 hours to raise money for charity, sets world record

Pull-ups are one of those exercises that activate several muscles of your body. However, it is also something that is not easy to do. It takes a lot of power to pull up one's body and exercise. Even if someone is good at it, they could do a set of 100. However, have you ever encountered someone who has done 8,008 pull-ups in 24 hours? Sounds unbelievable, right?

By completing 8,008 pull-ups in 24 hours, Jaxon Italiano an Australian fitness fanatic set the Guinness World Record to raise money for a charity that assists 400,000 people who suffer from dementia.

Italiano said on his fundraising page, "I am aiming to raise $1 for every pull-up I manage to do. But I need your help! Please make a donation to support my efforts and help me reach my goal to beat dementia. All funds raised will support the work of Dementia Australia to provide vital support services for people living with dementia, their families, and carers. These services include counselling, support groups, education, and training. "

According to the Guinness World Records website, Italiano had to overcome physical harm, mental stress, and rhabdomyolysis—a serious medical condition in which damaged muscle tissue leaks its proteins and electrolytes into the blood, which makes his achievement all the more remarkable. The ailment may be fatal or leave a person permanently disabled.

Italiano told Guinness World Records, "I decided to break the world record for most pull-ups in 24 hours because pull-ups are something I am good at, and I believe that if you are good at something, then you should take it as far as you can."

Italiano even shared a post on his Instagram about attempting this world record.

Take a look at his post below:

This post was shared a few months ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 400 times. Many people have even commented on the post.

Take a look at a few reactions here:

An individual posted, "Awesome job, champ. An amazing achievement, and congrats on the record!" Another person added, "You're a hero in true sense buddy. Lots of mad respect for you. You're an inspiration. " "Well done, man," added a third.