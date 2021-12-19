Man dressed as Spider-Man bags record for farthest bar to bar swing. Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Guinness World Records took to Instagram to share the video of the farthest bar to bar swing.
The image taken from the video shows the man creating the record.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
Published on Dec 19, 2021 07:02 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The Guinness World Records (GWR) often takes to Instagram to share various kinds of posts that show people creating different records. From surprising people to leaving them in awe, the posts have various effects on people. There is now a latest inclusion to their list of posts about world records. It shows a man creating record for farthest bar to bar swing. And he does it while wearing a Spider-Man costume.

"Farthest lache (bar to bar swing): 5.56 m (18 ft 3 in) by Najee Richardson," they wrote. While replying to their own post, GWR added a few more lines. "Najee @the.flying.phoenix has previously appeared on the US television show @anwnation American Ninja Warrior and trained towards achieving this record over the past six years. He also holds the current record for farthest distance lache cat leap (bar to wall) - 4.90 m (16 ft 1 in)," they added

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.3 lakh likes and counting. The share has also prompted a reply from the record holder himself. “Thanks For the Love guys!!!! Now I have to go farther!!!” he shared.

“He did it in a spider suit =respect,” wrote an Instagram user. “Real Spider-Man,” posted another. “Spider-verse: jump in multiverse,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

