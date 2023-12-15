Man drives a car with legs from the passenger seat. ‘Isliye Tesla India nahi aa rahi hai’ joke people

A video of a man’s stunt while driving a car was captured on camera. Shared on social media, the video has left people both amused and irked. It shows the man driving the car while sitting in the passenger seat. That’s not all, he is seen doing so not with his hands but legs.

The image shows a man driving a car with his leg while sitting on passenger seat. (X/@1no_aalsi_)

The clip is posted on X by user Gagan. It opens to show the car being recorded from another vehicle. As the other vehicle overtakes the car, the scene inside it shows a man on the passenger side with his hands kept behind his head. He is driving the car from there, and that too with his legs.

Towards the end of the video, the person recording the clip also speaks with the driver. By that time, he is seen driving the car with one hand while still on passenger seat.

Take a look at this driving video:

The post was shared on December 13. Since then, the video has accumulated more than 1.9 lakh views. The clip has further gathered close to 2,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the clip.

How did X users react to this video?

“Isliye Tesla India nahi aa rahi hai [This is the reason Tesla isn’t coming to India],” joked an X user, referencing Tesla’s driverless automated car. “Patent pending,” added another. “Tarantino would love to direct a scene like this,” joined a third. “When you're on notice period,” wrote a fourth. However, not everyone was amused with this stunt. A few tagged Uttar Pradesh police, after noticing the car with a UP licence plate, to inform them about this man breaking traffic rules.

