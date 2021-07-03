Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Man employs unusual way to move a camel and its calf from middle of the road
trending

Man employs unusual way to move a camel and its calf from middle of the road

“Creatively putting a camel and her calf out of harm’s way,” reads the caption shared along with the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 10:21 AM IST
The image shows a camel standing in the middle of a road.(Reddit/@daddy_qaht)

If you’re a regular user of social media, there is a possibility you may have seen the videos where good samaritans go out of their ways to help animals in distress or get them out of harm’s way. Usually, those wholesome videos leave people happy and also make them smile. There is now a new addition to that list but with a twist. This video, shared on Reddit, involving a camel, its calf and a man will not only make you happy but leave you laughing out loud too - all because of the man’s unusual way of helping the animals.

“Creatively putting a camel and her calf out of harm’s way,” reads the caption shared along with the video. We won’t give away much as to why the video has turned into a source of laughter, so check out by yourself:

Isn’t the video hilarious sweet? If you think that, you’re not the only one. Besides accumulating over one lakh upvotes, the post has also gathered tons of witty and appreciative comments from netizens.

“It's the joyful gallop at the end while waving the cloth that totally makes this,” shared a Reddit user. “The jaunty skip, if you will. I love it too,” commented another. “Don’t forget the dust trail as he runs away, mans a living cartoon.... In a good way,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts about the video and the man’s unusual way?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit viral video

Related Stories

trending

Intense picture of trapped leopard being rescued in Assam goes viral

PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 06:57 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Woman re-creates real-life versions of iconic dishes from cartoons

Kitten upsets ‘toy’ while playing with it. Watch hilarious video to find out why

Pictures of dog enjoying ice cream will make you crave for some dessert too

This couple that travels across India on a Bullet with sidecar is inspiring many
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP