Man explains why the best time to switch jobs is when things are going well: ‘Don’t wait until last moment’

A man has sparked a conversation online after sharing an unconventional take on the right time to switch jobs. Instead of waiting for workplace problems, mounting pressure or dissatisfaction to push employees towards a change, he suggested that the best time to explore new opportunities is when things are actually going well.

A man explained why the best time to look for a new job was when employees felt secure in their current role. (Instagram/rethinkwithayush)

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(Also read: ₹1 lakh? Switch jobs’: Man says professionals should chase growth before opportunities shrink">‘Salary below ₹1 lakh? Switch jobs’: Man says professionals should chase growth before opportunities shrink)

Taking to Instagram, Ayush Sharma shared a video explaining why employees may be in a stronger position to make career decisions when they are comfortable in their current roles and under no immediate pressure to leave.

‘The best time to switch jobs’

In the video, Sharma said, "Do you know the best time to switch jobs? It is when you do not actually need to switch. When everything is going smoothly, your manager is good, your performance is strong, and you are under no pressure, that is actually the best time to start looking for a new job."

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{{^usCountry}} He argued that being secure in one’s current position allows a person to approach interviews and negotiations with greater confidence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He argued that being secure in one’s current position allows a person to approach interviews and negotiations with greater confidence. {{/usCountry}}

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"Why? Because at that point, you can attend interviews confidently, negotiate your salary openly, and, most importantly, wait for the best opportunities because you are not under any pressure to accept the first offer that comes your way," he added.

Why waiting for things to get worse may backfire

Sharma further pointed out that many employees tend to begin searching for a new role only after their existing workplace becomes difficult or uncertain.

"However, most people do exactly the opposite. They wait until things become unbearable, until their job feels uncertain or their workplace turns toxic, and that is probably the worst time to look for a new job," he said.

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According to him, searching for work under such circumstances can affect decision-making. "At that stage, your confidence is low, the pressure is high, and desperation can push you into accepting another toxic job simply because you want to leave your current one as quickly as possible."

He concluded by encouraging people to think about their next career move before circumstances force them into making one.

"So, if you feel that everything is going well and your job is running smoothly, this may actually be the right time to start planning your next move. Do not wait until the last moment because, trust me, your future self will thank you, and you might even come back and thank me too."

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts

The post garnered several reactions from users, many of whom agreed with Sharma’s perspective. One user wrote, "This actually makes sense." Another commented, "Best advice for job seekers." A third said, "This is so true." Echoing a similar view, another user remarked, "Timing matters a lot."

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(Also read: 'Role was initially fully remote': Employee says company now wants 115 km daily commute)

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)