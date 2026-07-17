Man fired over video call on first day of Hawaii vacation: ‘It couldn’t have waited?’

A video of a woman claiming her husband was fired over a video call while they were on vacation has gone viral online. The video was reposted on X yesterday, where it has received over 1.7 million views. In the clip, a woman dressed in a swimsuit filmed herself as she recounted how her husband was allegedly laid off during what was supposed to be their first full day of a family holiday in Hawaii.

'We saved up'

Man fired on the first day of his vacation questioned the timing of the move. (Pexels/Representational Image)

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The woman began by explaining that she and her husband both work full-time corporate jobs and had spent months saving for the trip.

She highlighted the insensitivity of her husband’s former employer in terminating him during a vacation.

“So my husband and I both work full-time corporate jobs, and we saved up. We’re in Hawaii. We’re on a beautiful family vacation at a beautiful resort,” the woman said as she walked through the resort.

She claimed that at around 9 am, her husband received an unexpected call from his manager.

“This morning at about 9:00 am Hawaii time, he gets a call from his boss, and says, ‘We need to get you on Teams,’” the woman revealed.

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{{^usCountry}} According to her, his employer was aware that he was on leave for the rest of the week. “Now they know he’s on vacation. He’s supposed to be on vacation the rest of the week. This is our first full day in Hawaii.” ‘Within minutes he’s terminated’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to her, his employer was aware that he was on leave for the rest of the week. “Now they know he’s on vacation. He’s supposed to be on vacation the rest of the week. This is our first full day in Hawaii.” ‘Within minutes he’s terminated’ {{/usCountry}}

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The woman allegeed that once her husband joined the Microsoft Teams meeting, he was dismissed almost immediately.

“He gets on Teams, and within minutes he’s terminated,” she said on camera.

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Visibly frustrated, she questions why the company could not have waited until after the holiday to deliver the news. She also questioned how they were supposed to continue enjoying their vacation.

“We’re supposed to just enjoy our vacation like nothing happened?” she asked before adding, “He’s like, ‘It couldn’t have waited till Monday? They couldn’t have waited till Monday?’”

She said the couple had worked hard and saved specifically so they could enjoy the trip together. Ending the video, she criticised the way the situation was handled, saying, “There’s just no heart.”

Social media reacts

The clip prompted a wave of reactions online, with many users sympathising with the couple and criticising the timing of the alleged termination.

“That is why I don't answer any work calls or emails on vacation. The office can burn down to the ground for all I care, I will find out when I am back. No work is ruining my vacation with its existence,” wrote one person.

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“This is why you should never ever feel guilty for entertaining other offers of employment even if you are happy at your current job. A company will let you go and act like you never existed,” another said.

“This is why I don’t get why people mill themselves for their jobs. Take that time off and go relax somewhere,” a user added.

(Also read: Woman, who moved to Mumbai for internship, terminated by law firm after taking sick leave)