Man forms an unbreakable bond with dog he initially refused to adopt. Watch

The videos showcasing the sweet bond between pet parents and their dogs are always heart-warming to watch. However, the videos which show people showering love on poochs that they initially didn’t want are even more wonderful to watch. Just like this video posted on Instagram. It shows the unbreakable bond that a man formed with a rescue dog that he initially refused to adopt.

The video is posted on an Instagram page dedicated to the dog named Harvey. The bio of the page also sweetly explains that he is a doggo who is “trying to show the world how awesome rescue dogs are.”

“Best friends forever,” reads the caption with which the video showcasing the bond between Harvey and his pet dad was posted. The clip is a montage of various moments between them.

A text insert appearing on the screen explains how at first the pooch’s pet dad was not ready to get him. “The bond between a guy and the dog he didn’t want is unbreakable,” it reads.

Take a look at the beautiful video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered nearly 4.7 lakh views and counting. The video has also collected nearly 50,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“It’s hard not to fall in love with a dog!” wrote an Instagram user. “Too cute,” posted another. “The dancing in the garage is the best part,” commented a third. “They are so sweet together,” shared a fourth. “Aw! It was just meant to be!” expressed a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the wonderful video?