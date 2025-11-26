Man gets 10:45 pm call from company owner after rejecting 50-hour workweek: ‘New level of insanity’
A job seeker revealed getting a 10:45 pm call from the owner, one month after the interview.
Imagine being fast asleep when your phone suddenly rings at 10:45 pm. That’s exactly what happened to a job seeker after already withdrawing from a job application.
The job seeker in a Reddit post revealed that a 10:45 pm call from the owner exposed the job’s unreasonable demands.
“Getting a follow-up call for an interview at 10:45 pm is a new level of insanity,” the caption of the post reads.
The late-night call surprised the job seeker and family, and the job seeker described it as an “incredible level of disrespect,” given the prior withdrawal.
“For him to call at such a late hour and wake my family and me up was an incredible level of disrespect,” the post adds.
Also Read: Employee says manager urged him to work from hospital while wife was in labour: 'The worst part? I can't quit'
Unreasonable hours and poor benefits:
According to the post, the job seeker attended an interview about a month ago for a position now described as “terrible.”
Immediately after the first interview, the job seeker withdrew the application, as the role demanded 50 hours a week, paid hourly, with very few benefits. When the job seeker requested a 40-hour workweek, the owner reportedly said, “That’s a disappointment.”
Along with this, the benefits were minimal, including a 401k with no company match, just one week of vacation after 18 months, and barely more than the state-mandated sick leave.
“This wasn't a career; it was just a source of income, and that's it,” the post adds.
Also Read: Chennai man claims ‘toxic’ manager doesn’t allow leaves for two consecutive days
Check out the post here:
Reddit reacts:
Reddit users reacted strongly to the post, calling the late-night call “insane” and the owner’s attitude “a major red flag.”
One of the users commented, “10:45 pm call when you don't even work for him?! Imagine what he'd do once he thinks he paid for your soul.”
A second user wrote, “This sounds like a startup with an inexperienced staff or a CEO that pushes people to take risks, or operates out of a time zone way ahead of yours.”
“I'm getting rejection emails at 3 and 4 in the morning, from companies and departments based in my city,” another user commented.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)