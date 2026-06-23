Man gets 40% salary bump, asks what to do with extra 45,000: ‘No lifestyle inflation’

A 30-year-old professional has turned to the internet for realistic financial advice after a major promotion bumped his monthly take-home salary by 40%. The developer said his income jumped from ₹1.1 lakh to ₹1.55 lakh per month, leaving an extra ₹45,000 idle in his bank account. He claims that he genuinely has no plans for lifestyle inflation, but the sheer variety of modern investment options has left him feeling too overwhelmed to deploy the surplus cash.

A Reddit user’s question about how to invest an extra ₹45,000 has prompted a range of responses. (Representative image). (Pexels)

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The 30-year-old wrote, “Was at 1.1L/month take-home, now at 1.55L. No lifestyle inflation planned, genuinely. Current setup: 15k SIP in equity MFs, 5k RD, 8L emergency fund, no debt. The 45k extra per month is just sitting in the salary account. I know I should be deploying it but I've spent 3 weeks just not doing it. The options feel overwhelming.”

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{{^usCountry}} The man continued, “Increase SIP significantly, start NPS, buy term plus health insurance top-up (already have basic), start investing in something other than MFs?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The man continued, “Increase SIP significantly, start NPS, buy term plus health insurance top-up (already have basic), start investing in something other than MFs?” {{/usCountry}}

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He concluded his Reddit post with a question: “What would a sensible, non-influencer allocation of this 45k look like?”

What did social media say?

An individual commented, “If you don't have term insurance, please buy that first. Secondly, health insurance. Third - keep your emergency fund. Fourth - increase SIP significantly.” Another expressed, “The biggest win is avoiding lifestyle inflation. Figuring out where the extra 45k goes is a much easier problem to solve than trying to save it after your expenses grow.”

Also Read: Techie with 20 LPA salary reveals why he has zero savings at the age of 30: ‘I need advice on…’

A third posted, “Agreed on the sequencing. Another thing worth adding to the consideration of something other than MFs: a small fixed-income allocation. Between 5-8k per month OR a lump sum chunk quarterly, in short-tenure bonds or NCDs via platforms like GoldenPi or Grip Invest gives you a debt component that's actually yielding 9-10%, which is great. This is significantly better than RD or liquid funds for money you won't touch for 1-2 years. Not that exciting, but it rounds out an otherwise all-equity portfolio. Congratulations on the promotion, by the way.”

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A fourth wrote, “Now you start preparing for interviews, and get your income up to 2.5Lpm in the next 3 months.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)