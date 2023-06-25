Man gets parcel four years after placing the order, says ‘never lose hope’

In today’s digital age, online shopping has revolutionised people’s lives, providing convenience and accessibility like never before. From groceries to electronics, one can have a wide range of products delivered right to their doorstep within a few hours or days. However, there are times when our orders get delayed for various reasons, leaving usw awaiting their arrival. Something similar happened with a man who placed an order from AliExpress, a Chinese e-commerce company. The man didn’t receive his order after days, weeks or months, but after a staggering four-year wait. Yes, you read that right!

AliExpress order that got delivered after four years. (Twitter/@techbharatco)

Social media influencer Nitin Agarwal took to Twitter to share that he had received his parcel after four years of placing the order. According to Agarwal, the order was placed in 2019 and was delivered in 2023. “Never lose hope! So, I ordered this from AliExpress (now banned in India) back in 2019 and the parcel was delivered today,” wrote Agarwal alongside a picture of the parcel he had received. It is worth noting that AliExpress, the platform from which Agarwal made his purchase, had been banned in India by the government in 2020, along with other Chinese apps.

Take a look at his tweet here:

The tweet, as expected, gained the attention of several Twitter users. Since being shared on June 21, it has collected over 72,600 views, and the numbers are still increasing. People are also taking to the comments section to share their thoughts. A few even shared similar ordeals. Some even took the route of hilarity while reacting to the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

“Hahaha...did you even remember purchasing this when it got delivered, Delhi man?” posted an individual. To this, Agarwal replied, “I instantly recognised it.” Another added, “I ordered something from an online store in my own country a few years ago. Long story short, I received the order 6.5 years later.” “I ordered 2 products in December of 2019. So I hope it might get delivered someday,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Man, that was super fast!” “Used snail for delivery I guess,” joked a fifth.

