Man gets emotional as he is able to hug his grandson after many years. Watch

Life is all about the little moments and gestures. Things we take for granted may be something priceless for others. In a video posted on Instagram, a man was able to hug his grandkids after many years since suffering a stroke because of something that was created by his daughter and her class. The video will bring tears to your eyes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared by the page Worth Feed 10 hours ago and it has received 1.51 lakh views so far.

“He said the thing he missed most was hugging his grandkids so his daughter and her class made this,” says the text on the video along with a crying face emoji.

In the video, the man’s daughter helps him put on a stretchable band thing on his hands. She helps him strap it on. Then the man hugs his grandson and he can’t help but have tears in his eyes as he is able to hug him after such a long time. The moment is really adorable as his other grandson is standing behind and giving a thumbs up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We were not mentally prepared for this video, grab the tissues everyone!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the emotional video below:

“The joy this brought is beyond words. Beautiful and so heartwarming,” commented an Instagram user. “The things we take for granted,” said another. “The simplest things in life that bring the biggest joy,” posted a third.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was originally posted by Emily Eubanks Sisco on her personal Instagram account on February 3.

“Watch my dad hugging his grandsons for the first time since his stroke in 2014. Special thanks to my OTA students for creating this for him!” she had written as caption.

What do you think about this sweet moment?