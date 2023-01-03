Man gets Lionel Messi’s name tattooed on forehead after World Cup win, then shares this. Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 03, 2023 05:52 PM IST

The video showing the man getting “Messi” tattoo on his forehead was posted on Instagram.

The image shows the man who got "Messi" written across is forehead after Argentina's World Cup win.(Instagram/@mike_jambs)
ByTrisha Sengupta

After Lionel Messi-led Argentina lifted the iconic FIFA World Cup Trophy in 2022, fans showed their happiness in different ways - with many getting inked to celebrate the win. Among them is Instagram user Mike Jambs who a step further and got “Messi” tattooed on his forehead in huge letters. However, his happiness was shortlived. He started receiving negative comments on social media, so much so, that he shared a post sharing how he “regrets” getting the tattoo.

He shared a video of himself on Instagram and added a caption in Spanish. When translated, it reads, “I REGRET MY MESSI TATTOO.”

“I am sorry I got the tattoo, because instead of bringing me positive things, it got me thousands of negative things, both personally and in the family. ‘I didn’t think I would say this so soon. I was very proud [of it] the first few days, but I regret it. They just say that I am not a positive example for society,” he shared in Spanish in the video, reports Metro.

Take a look at the posts:

People shared various comments while reacting to the video. Many found the whole thing to be absurd. What are your thoughts on the videos shared on Instagram?

