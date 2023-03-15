Driver gets stuck on island as flooded river washes away his car. Watch how he was rescued

A video showing the rescue of a man stuck on a river island was recently posted online. The California Highway Patrol took to their official Facebook page to share the video. They also shared a detailed caption explaining how the man ended up in the perilous situation and the way he was finally rescued.

“H-70 was requested by Monterey County Sheriff's Office and CAL FIRE BEU to assist with the rescue of an individual trapped in the Salinas River near Jolon Road in King City. The rising river washed a driver and his car away but the driver was able to escape the vehicle and get to an island in the middle of the flooded Salinas River. H-70 responded and located the subject stranded on the island. H-70 lowered a rescuer to assist the individual and prepare him to be hoisted. H-70 performed what is referred to as a “Double Pick” by lifting the rescuer and the stranded person at the same time. H-70 hoisted them to a nearby lot where they were lowered to safety. The individual was shaken but uninjured,” they wrote while sharing the video of the rescue.

Take a look at the video to see how the cops rescued the standard man:

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has received close to 43,000 views. Alongside, it has also accumulated more than 400 likes. People shared various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Facebook users reacted to the video:

“Amazing,” commented a Facebook user. “Wow, great job,” praised another. “Great job, guys,” expressed a third. “That was amazing to watch. Great job!” wrote a fourth.