Man gives a twist to Justin Bieber’s Baby to express his love for coffee

Instagram is filled with different kinds of videos that often make people say ‘Wow! That’s so relatable’.” That is what a coffee lover may end up saying after seeing this video by musician Jason Chen. The video shows him giving a hilarious twist to the lyrics of Justin Bieber’s song Baby to express his love for the beverage.

The image shows the man who gave a twist to Justin Bieber’s Baby to sing a coffee-related song.(Instagram/@jasondchen)

“I’m a better person after coffee,” Chen wrote as he shared the video. The clip opens to show him sitting at a table while holding a microphone. Soon he starts singing the hilarious parody in a melodious voice.

Take a look at the video to see if you relate to the song too:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 3.9 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has received several comments. While some talked about how much they love the song, others expressed their love for coffee too.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“This is going on repeat for me,” shared an Instagram user. “Ok but why is this so catchy?” wondered another. “All morning people rise for the national anthem, raise with your coffee mug in your right,” joked a third. “This is my new morning song!!” wrote a fourth.