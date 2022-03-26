Man gives money and heartfelt note to stranger, she does this. Watch

In today’s edition of heartwarming videos that may leave you emotional, here is a clip showcasing what a woman did when a stranger handed her over a $100 bill along with a heartfelt note. There is a chance that the video will leave you teary-eyed too.

The video is posted on Instagram by Vick Tipnes, an entrepreneur. It is a part of a series of videos that he has been posting under the title “Pay it Forward.” While sharing this particular video he wrote, “During these tough times…it’s even more important now…”

The clip opens to show a woman at a petrol pump. Within moments, a man approaches her and hands her an envelope with the money and the heartwarming note inside. The woman then reads the note and gets emotional while doing so. An image inset in the video also shows the lines that left her teary-eyed. “Hey, this is a quick reminder we have limited time on this earth. Make PEACE with your past and move forward. You are beautiful and the world needs you more than you know. Your PURPOSE is HUGE!” says the note. However, this is not all that the video shows. What is truly incredible to watch is the woman’s next step.

Take a look at the video to show how she reacts:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has also amassed more than 23,000 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Incredible,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is awesome,” posted another. “Dam that’s deep,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did the clip leave you with a smile?

