Man goes on vacation with his cat. Video is delightful to watch

People who have a pet dog or cat are so attached to them. The pet means the life to them and they want to take them along everywhere they go, including vacations. Like this adorable video posted on Instagram that shows a man taking his cat on a vacation. The clip of the man and his cat doing different kinds of activities while on vacation are a delight to watch.

The video was posted on cats_of_instagram page one day ago and it has received more than 2.8 million views so far. The video shows the man taking his cat on a vacation. The black cat is seen sitting on the trolley bag in the beginning of the video. Then it is seen sunbathing next to its human. They are also seen using the sauna and having candle light dinner at a restaurant. The clip also shows the black cat walking on the man’s back, giving him a massage.

The video is credited to the account jjyosh that belongs to a man named JJ Yosh.

Watch the video below:

“This is a little too realistic for me,” commented an Instagram user. “Table for two?” wrote another. “Need a man like this,” said a third.

The cat featuring in the video has its own Instagram account called backpackingkitty. It is named Simon Yosh and has more than 5.99 lakh followers. It accompanies its human on many adventures.

What are your thoughts on this duo?