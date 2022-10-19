Man helps 75-year-old ragpicker start a new life, wins praise online. Watch moving video

Humanity is still alive, and this video that is doing the rounds across social media platforms is the definitive proof of that. It shows how a man named Tarun Mishra helped a 75-year-old ragpicker start a new life. The clip is heartening and is bound to tug at your heartstrings. It may also leave you in tears.

The video posted on Instagram by Tarun Mishra opens to show an elderly woman picking rags from a garbage dump. When Mishra enquires about it, she tells him that she is collecting rags and will sell them. The two then had tea together and chatted for a while before Mishra visited her dilapidated home. Shaken by her plight, Mishra decided to help her start a new life as a vegetable seller. They first visited a grocery store to fetch essential items for her daily needs and then to shop for items for her small business, including a cart, weighing machine, and fresh vegetables. Towards the end, they set up her stall, and the woman performs some rituals. He even blesses Mishra for his kind and generous act.

The video was shared on August 3, and it has since received over 1.6 million views. The moving video has also amassed several likes and comments.

"Heart wrenching! The world needs more people like you," commented an individual. "Woww no words," wrote another with crying emoticons. "Bro your tooo amazing your real hero," shared a third. "Big salute," posted a fourth.

This is, however, not the first time that Tarun Mishra has helped people in dire need. In fact, his Instagram page is filled with such heart-wrenching stories where he brings comfort to the lives of such people and smiles to their faces through his Help Deprive Foundation.

