Man helps deer breathe with oxygen cylinder, people laud him

The Internet is filled with stories of people going above and beyond to help animals in need. From rescuing abandoned pets to nursing injured wildlife back to health, the shares are aplenty. In a similar instance, a man provided medical assistance to a deer. A picture featuring his compassionate act was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan online. It has touched the hearts of many, who have praised the man for his kindness and selflessness.

Man helping deer breathe. (Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)

“In a world where you can be anything. Be kind to all,” wrote IFS officer Parveen Kaswan while sharing a picture on Twitter. He even gave an update and added, “This is our vet team. Picture taken a few days back. The deer was later released.”

The picture shared by the IFS officer shows a deer wearing an oxygen mask as a man carefully holds an oxygen cylinder near it. It is unclear how the deer ended up needing medical attention, but the man’s compassionate act towards the animal has warmed the hearts online.

Take a look at the picture below:

Since being shared a day ago, the picture has collected over 4.6 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to post their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral picture:

“Wonderful work by all forest personnel. It’s a real blessing for these voiceless living species. Blessings come in many forms and from all,” posted a Twitter user. Another added, “The vet must be appreciated for this innovative jugaad of making the O2 mask by the Bisleri bottle top. The fitting is so perfect with the deer’s mouth.” A third enquired, “What was wrong with this little one?” A fourth wrote, “Nice,” while a fifth commented, “Lovely!”

