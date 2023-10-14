Man in Gujarat creates mini cricket World Cup trophy in gold, wants to gift it to Rohit Sharma

A video of a man’s ICC World Cup 2023-related creation was shared online. The clip shows a mini replica of the World Cup trophy that he created using gold. He also expressed that he wants to gift the replica to captain Rohit Sharma during the India vs Pakistan match scheduled to take place on October 14 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The image shows a jeweller from Gujarat who created a miniature cricket World Cup trophy using gold. (X/@ANI)

ANI took to X to share the video of the man hailing from Gujarat. A jeweller by profession, Rauf Sheikh, took up the challenge of designing the lightest replica possible. He used gold to create a miniature design that weighs around 0.900 grams.

“A jeweller in Ahmedabad has made a gold World Cup trophy weighing 0.9 grams. Jeweller Rauf Sheikh says, ‘In 2014, I made a World Cup trophy weighing 1.200 grams and in 2019, I broke my own record by making a 1-gram trophy. Now in 2023, I have made a trophy weighing 0.900 grams...If I get a chance during the upcoming India-Pakistan match, I will give this trophy to Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma’,” the agency wrote while posting the video.

The video opens to show the tiny replica kept on top of a red-coloured box. As the video progresses, the replica is shown from different angles. The clip ends with an interview with the jeweller.

Take a look at this video of the World Cup trophy’s mini replica:

The video was shared on October 13. Since then, it has accumulated close to 52,000 views. The share has also garnered nearly 600 likes.

About Cricket World Cup 2023:

This year, India is the host country for this mega cricket tournament. The event began with a match between defending champions, England, and the last edition's runner-up, New Zealand on October 5. A total of 48 matches will be played across 10 venues with the final match being played on November 14.

