Man in Spider-Man mask asks for movie tickets, watch cashier ask silly question

With the Spider-Man: No Way Home fever currently gripping social media, videos and memes about it are everywhere. In this video posted on Instagram, viewers can see that a man has gone to the theatres to get two tickets to the new Spider-Man movie. The question he gets asked after this, is so silly that it has been making netizens laugh out loud.

The video opens to show a man walking towards the ticketing counter at a movie theatre. The background looks busy as many people had also gathered in the location to watch the Spider-Man movie that this man wanted to get tickets for. Upon walking up to the counter, he is greeted by the cashier. After this, the man says that he needs two tickets. The cashier then proceeds to ask a very basic question, “For what movie?” This also happens to be the caption of the video.

If this was any ordinary situation, then this question would not come as a surprise. In fact, many would even think that the man himself should have specified which movie he wanted to watch. But at this very juncture in the video, the camera pans to show that the man who was asking for the tickets was clearly wearing a Spider-Man mask! After seeing this, the cashier’s question seemed redundant and had a hilarious effect.

Watch it here:

Since being posted three days ago, this video has garnered more than 4,000 likes and several reshares by meme pages like Pubity.

“Vine material,” commented an Instagram user referencing the iconic style of the old video sharing app. “Gotta give it to the camera man,” complimented another. “This deserves more likes,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?