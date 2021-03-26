Home / Trending / Man in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri cooks potatoes in sand. Video wows people
trending

Man in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri cooks potatoes in sand. Video wows people

Food blogger Amar Sirohi shared the video on Facebook.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 01:18 PM IST
The image shows the potatoes in a large sand-filled wok.(Facebook/@Foodie_incarnate)

A video showcasing a street vendor cooking potatoes in an unusual way has wowed people. It shows the seller in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri cooking potatoes in hot sand.

Food blogger Amar Sirohi shared the video on Facebook. When loosely translated from Hindi, his post’s caption reads, “You may have never seen such an amazing street food.”

The video shows the vendor sautéing potatoes in a large wok filled with sand. He goes on cooking the potatoes for over 20 minutes until their skin turns black. Then he uses an ingenuous way to remove the burnt skin. Towards the end of the video, the food blogger tastes the dish served with chutney, masala and butter. The clip concludes with Sirohi asking people to visit the vendor who sets up his cart in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri.

Take a look at the video and there is a possibility it’ll leave you drooling:

Video showing animals being silly is a pure delight to watch

About 4,300 cold-stunned turtles survived the Texas freeze, thanks to rescuers

Man struggles in water while rescuing dog, a surfer saves both

Gymnasts’ coordinated practice routine is oddly satisfying to watch

With over 2.4 lakh reactions, the video accumulated tons of comments from people. Some wrote that they know the vendor and love this dish. There were many who expressed their wish to try this dish.

“Nice and healthy too,” wrote a Facebook user. “Bhai Mainpuri main hi rhte h Golabazar ke pass hi daily dekhte h inko bhut mehnat krte h ye [He stays near Golabazar in Mainpuri. He is very hardworking]. “This looks so delicious, would love to try,” said a third.

What do you think of the video and the tasty dish?

