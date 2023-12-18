close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Man jumps into nuclear cooling tower, records surreal videos

Man jumps into nuclear cooling tower, records surreal videos

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 18, 2023 04:07 PM IST

“This entire video is just a work of art,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to a man jumping inside a nuclear cooling tower.

A series of videos by an extreme sports enthusiast may leave you both amazed and scared. Why? It shows him jumping into a nuclear cooling tower. Equipped with a parachute, he takes a plunge inside the structure from a great height.

The image shows an extreme sports enthusiast jumping into a nuclear cooling tower. (Instagram/@gio_masters)
The image shows an extreme sports enthusiast jumping into a nuclear cooling tower. (Instagram/@gio_masters)

Instagram user Gio Masters shared the videos. “Jumping into a nuclear cooling tower,” he wrote in one of the videos. The clip opens to show him standing on the ledge of the tower. On the count of two, he jumps inside it. Moments before hitting the ground, he opens his parachute and lands safely. Keep the volume high as the sound of his parachute opening makes the video even more incredible.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Also Read: Man’s death-defying dive into icy cold water scares people

“All the shots of the nuclear plant jump. Such a surreal experience,” he wrote in yet another video. The clip shows his jump from different angles.

That’s not all. He also shared a third video of his daring adventure and captioned it “Raw POV”. This video may give you goosebumps.

Also Read: Daredevil skydiver jumps on another skydiver mid-air for stunt. Watch

All the videos received several responses from people. While some were simply blown away by the experiment, others had questions they asked.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the videos:

“You don't feel scared?” wondered an Instagram user. “Wow. The echo of the count down too was a vibe,” added another. “Lol. You are such a daredevil. I got anxious looking at this,” expressed a third. “This entire video is just a work of art,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out