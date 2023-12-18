Man jumps into nuclear cooling tower, records surreal videos

A series of videos by an extreme sports enthusiast may leave you both amazed and scared. Why? It shows him jumping into a nuclear cooling tower. Equipped with a parachute, he takes a plunge inside the structure from a great height. The image shows an extreme sports enthusiast jumping into a nuclear cooling tower. (Instagram/@gio_masters)

Instagram user Gio Masters shared the videos. “Jumping into a nuclear cooling tower,” he wrote in one of the videos. The clip opens to show him standing on the ledge of the tower. On the count of two, he jumps inside it. Moments before hitting the ground, he opens his parachute and lands safely. Keep the volume high as the sound of his parachute opening makes the video even more incredible.

“All the shots of the nuclear plant jump. Such a surreal experience,” he wrote in yet another video. The clip shows his jump from different angles.

That’s not all. He also shared a third video of his daring adventure and captioned it “Raw POV”. This video may give you goosebumps.

All the videos received several responses from people. While some were simply blown away by the experiment, others had questions they asked.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the videos:

“You don't feel scared?” wondered an Instagram user. “Wow. The echo of the count down too was a vibe,” added another. “Lol. You are such a daredevil. I got anxious looking at this,” expressed a third. “This entire video is just a work of art,” wrote a fourth.