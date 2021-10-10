Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man kisses 'talking' dog to see its reaction. Video is adorably funny
trending

Man kisses ‘talking’ dog to see its reaction. Video is adorably funny

This dog's reaction on being kissed by a human is hilarious.
The dog's reaction on being kissed by a human is hilarious.(Instagram/@meekathehuskyy)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 03:21 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

A video showcasing a dog named Meeka the Husky may turn into a source of laughter for you. Not just that, the video may also make you say ‘Aww.”

Shared on Instagram, the video showcases the dog’s reaction on being kissed by its human.

“Giving my talking husky a bunch of kisses to see her reaction,” reads the caption shared along with the post.

Take a look at the hilarious video:

 

The video was shared about 20 hours ago. Since being posted, it has gathered nearly 20,700 likes.

This is, however, not the only video of the very vocal dog. In fact, her Instagram page is filled with various such videos that leave people both amazed and amused.

What are your thoughts on the video?

dog video
