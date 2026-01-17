Man leaves heartfelt note for new tenant about rescued pigeons that keep visiting: ‘Please be kind’

Changing apartments can be a tough task, as we tend to get very attached to our home and the environment around it. Sometimes, leaving can feel even harder when there are unexpected little connections. The birds, named Nev and Calloway, had been rescued when they were sick. (@CopsHateMoe/X, Pexels/Representational Image)

In one thoughtful gesture, a former tenant left a heartfelt note for the next occupants about two rescued pigeons who continue to visit.

The birds, named Nev and Calloway, had been rescued when they were sick and cared for until they recovered.

Heartfelt note for new tenants: In a beautifully handwritten note, the former tenant explained that the pigeons might take a little time to realise he had moved out.

The letter included gentle instructions for the new tenants to treat the birds kindly. “They are sweethearts,” the note read, accompanied by small sketches of Nev and Calloway alongside the former tenant.

The heartfelt note was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Moe Hawk, with the caption, “I am moving apartments and here is the letter I am leaving for the new tenants.”

Hawk, the former tenant, is a pigeon rescuer. He added that Nev sometimes brings her partner along and reassured the new residents that the visits would stop once the pigeons adjusted to the change.

“They might take a minute to understand we no longer live here... If they visit, please be kind to them and escort them out gently,” the note adds.

