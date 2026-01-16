Hyderabad man celebrates cook’s 70th birthday, heartwarming video goes viral: 'Itta khush pehli baar dekha’

A heartwarming video showing a simple birthday celebration has captured attention online, proving that joy often comes from the smallest and most thoughtful gestures. The 70-year-old man is introduced as the family’s long-time cook, Ramji Baba, who has been working with them for many years. (@twamev_rec/Instagram)

In a video shared by Twamev on Instagram, a 70-year-old man is seen smiling as he cuts his birthday cake and blows out the candles.

The 70-year-old man is introduced as the family’s long-time cook, Ramji Baba, who has been working with them for many years.

The voiceover of the video says, “Kal humne pehli baar Ramji Baba ko itta khush dekha,” explaining that it was the first time they had ever seen him this happy.

Also Read: Zomato delivery rider gets birthday surprise from customer’s family: 'Dil jeet liya' The video opens with Ramji Baba cutting his birthday cake, a shy but happy smile on his face.

In the background, the entire family can be heard singing the birthday song, creating a warm and joyful atmosphere.

“Meet Ramji Baba. A very humble, simple man who is an amazing chef. Recently, he turned 70, but proves to be an example that age is just a number!” the caption of the post reads.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.