Man leaves his golden retriever with tuna and steak. See what the pet does next

Just like us humans, pets also look forward to their food. They get excited about whatever their humans prepare for them. In fact, there are several videos where a pet can be seen picking food from a plate or taking it out of the fridge and running away with it. While many pets are not able to control themselves in front of food, certain animals can do that and follow the instructions of their humans. And recently, a pet owner tested the same with his pet.

In a video uploaded by Instagram user @elliegoldenlife you can see that a man has prepared a plate of tuna and steak for his golden retriever. The man cuts a small slice from both plates and gives the retriever a taste of them. Then, he keeps the pieces back on the plate and asks his dog to wait and not eat until he is back. Further in the video, the dog can be seen patiently waiting for him. When his owner comes back, the dog finally gets to devour the food.

Take a look at the video of the golden retriever waiting to have food here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed four million times. The video also has 1,43,000 likes and several comments. One person wrote, "Now that's a good pup! She's so smart!"Another person added, "She's too good!!! My dog would have wolfed down BOTH whole plates!" Another person added, "Such a good girl Ellie! I could never resist. Both salmon & steak?! So hard to choose!" Someone also said, "She's no dummy. That steak reward was TWICE as big as the salmon reward!"