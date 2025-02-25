Man makes fish drink beer in viral video. Internet outraged: ‘Not funny, animal abuse’

A bizarre video has surfaced on Instagram, showing what appears to be a Rohu fish being made to drink beer by a man, sparking a heated debate online. In the clip, the man firmly holds the fish out of the water. He then tilts a beer bottle towards its mouth, prompting the fish to take sips. The unusual sight has left social media users divided, with some finding the act amusing and others strongly criticising it as animal cruelty. The fish in the video appears to be rohu, a species of the carp family, found in rivers in South Asia.(Instagram/@indianrareclips)

The video quickly gained traction, with users flooding the comments section with witty remarks and ethical concerns. Some joked, calling the fish ‘Kingfisher,’ while others criticised the act as animal abuse. One user sarcastically wrote, "PETA crying in the corner."

Also read: Husky turns hotel porter in China, helps homestay earn over ₹23 lakh in three days

Take a look at the video.

Several users took their concerns a step further by tagging People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) in the comments section, urging the organisation to take action against what they perceived as animal cruelty.

The exact location and date of the video have not been independently verified by HT.com.

Can fish really get drunk?

Research conducted at New York University (NYU) with Zebrafish—a species commonly used in lab studies—showed that exposure to alcohol (EtOH) affects their behavior. The study revealed that moderately intoxicated fish swam faster in groups, often leading sober fish. However, at higher alcohol concentrations, the fish exhibited sedative effects, lagging behind, according to the Fisheries Blog.

Does alcohol harm fish?

Alcohol can be harmful to fish. Exposure to high concentrations can lead to disorientation, impaired swimming, and potential toxicity. According to research published in the Journal of Experimental Biology, fish process alcohol differently than humans, but prolonged exposure can impact their nervous system and organ function.

Also read: Chinese zoo paints donkeys black and white to look like zebra: ‘The owner did it just for fun’