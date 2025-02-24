Indian woman attends Pakistani bestie's wedding on FaceTime: ‘So close yet so far’

True friendship transcends distance, and a recent video on Instagram beautifully captured this sentiment. The clip shows an Indian woman watching her best friend’s wedding in Pakistan through FaceTime, unable to be there in person. The emotional moment resonated with many, clocking 341,000 views and sparking heartfelt reactions online. Many Instagram users flooded the comments section.(Instagram/@annaikaahuja)

The video, shared with the text overlay, “Forced to watch my best friend’s wedding on FaceTime because countries can’t get along,” showcases the heartbreaking moment of a long-time friendship divided by international borders. While weddings are meant to be a celebration with loved ones, for these best friends, technology was the only bridge across borders.

The caption read, ““so close yet so far” never felt more real, watching my sister becoming a wife while my heart sits outside my body, across the border.”

Take a look at the video:

Many Instagram users flooded the comments section with messages of support and shared similar experiences of being unable to meet loved ones.

A user wrote, “Afte making so many indian friends in dubai..u get u..i know i will never be a part of their very special days and they wont be off mine..our kids will get married..wwe wont be able to attend..there will b times qe would like to be a part of things bur we cant..wish things would get better one day..wish so hard..may be ur generation will bring the change.”

Another added, “Very relatable as a loved one lives in pakistan and this india-pak things, just hate it. 16284940 day of regretting why the partition happened”

One user wrote, “If Pakistan and India put their heads and resources together again they could be the world’s next superpower next to China. Sending love to our brothers and sisters India. Remember we were all one until 1947 because a division was created between us but hearts cannot be divided forever. United we rise, divided we fall.”

