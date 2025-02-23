‘Just TVs breaking’: Delhi Police celebrate India's Champions Trophy win with a cheeky dig at Pakistan

The Delhi Police on Sunday celebrated India's thrilling victory over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy match today with a cheeky comment 'about broken televisions.' India vs Pakistan: People celebrate after the Indian men's team won the One Day International (ODI) cricket match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against Pakistan.(PTI)

The X post, which quickly went viral, said, “Just heard some weird noises from the neighbouring country. Hope those were just TVs breaking.”

The social media post, cleverly alluding to the popular tradition of Pakistanis breaking TV sets after it gets defeated by India, led to cricketing fans and netizens applauding the Delhi police for their sense of humour.

While tensions in the cricketing world, especially during an India-Pakistan cricket game, often run high, the Delhi Police's light-hearted and playful X post managed to balance the fervour.

The Delhi Police have long been known for their quick-witted social media presence.

India wins over Pakistan, almost seals semifinal spot

India registered a victory over Pakistan in the high-pressure Champions Trophy clash. The six-wicket win against arch-rivals has almost sealed a semifinal spot for the side and all but knocked the hosts out of the tournament.

Virat Kohli steered the team home with a sparkling hundred, his 36-year-old body is happy to get a week-long break before the next game.

He got the majority of his runs from running the quick singles and doubles as he collected only seven fours in his 100 not out of 111 balls.

Kohli also got to a special milestone in the run chase as he became only the second Indian and third overall to amass 14000 ODI runs after compatriot Sachin Tendulkar (18,246 runs) and Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (14,234 runs).

When asked about his approach in the innings, Kohli said: "I have a decent understanding of my game. It's about keeping the outside noise away and taking care of my energy levels and thoughts.

The fixture was a damp squib as Rohit Sharma and company cruised home with 45 balls to spare.