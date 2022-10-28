Man meets his grandparents after two years, their reactions will melt your heart

Those who live outside always try to connect with their family back home. From long video calls to exchanging about our daily lives, in one way or another, many wish to be connected with their families. In fact, people even plan surprise trips back to their homes and upload those moments on social media. One such video of a man surprising his grandparents is going viral on the internet. In a video uploaded by Instagram user @rubenova, you can see him surprising his family.

The short clip begins when the man enters the room. As he comes in, his grandfather seems to be taken aback by surprise, while his grandmother immediately gets up to hug him. Both the grandparents are so excited to see him that they are moved to tears. In the video's caption, the man wrote, "I haven't seen my grandparents for two and a half years, since before the accident. Despite all the pain I'm having, I decided to go see them; it was definitely worth it."

Watch the full video of the man surprising his grandparents here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 1.1 million times. The video also has, 91,000 likes and several comments. One person commented, "For God's sake! You got me emotional. Make the most of them while you have them. There is nothing cuter than grandparents. Beautiful moment!" Another person said, "What a beautiful moment! It was definitely worth all your effort." A third person added, "What a beautiful and emotional moment! How happy you make your grandparents by going to see them! Take good care of them! They are adorable."