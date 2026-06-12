Man orders extra pizza for delivery partner, gets an unexpected response

A man's attempt to do something nice for his food delivery partner has left social media users laughing. Shared on X by Mukul Dekhane, the post recounts how he ordered a buy-one-get-one pizza and decided to give the extra one to the delivery executive who arrived in the rain. However, the interaction did not go the way he had imagined.

Man offers extra pizza to delivery partner

Users found the delivery executive's blunt response hilarious. (Representational Image)

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In his post, Mukul Dekhane explained that he had ordered a buy-one-get-one pizza through Zomato. Since he was getting two pizzas, he thought of giving one to the delivery executive who had braved the rain to bring the order.

Sharing the incident, he wrote, “Yesterday I ordered a buy-one-get-one pizza on Zomato. One was for me and one for the delivery guy who came in the rain to deliver the order.”

According to the post, when the delivery executive arrived, Mukul handed him the extra pizza and said, "Ek tumhare liye."

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{{^usCountry}} What happened next left him stunned. {{/usCountry}}

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The delivery partner reportedly returned the pizza and replied, "Yeh kachra aap hi khao, main to ghar ka khana khata hoon."

Mukul ended the post by saying, "The look on my face was."

The humorous exchange soon gained traction online, with many users finding the delivery executive's blunt response hilarious.

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Internet finds the exchange relatable

One person wrote, "Isse acha toh 30 rupe tip dal do. Common response from delivery guys."

Another user recalled a similar incident, saying, "This actually happened to me. Burger King sent me an extra burger by mistake. I offered it to the delivery boy. He refused as if I was offering poison."

Some commenters joked that the delivery executive had seen through the customer's plan. "He gave you nice answer. Aapne socha free waley pizza se punya kama lu," one user wrote.

Others simply enjoyed the twist in the story. "Uno reverse ho gaya aapke saath," another commenter joked.

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While Mukul's gesture came from a good place, many users pointed out that delivery workers often prefer tips over food. The post also sparked a lighthearted discussion about how acts of kindness do not always unfold the way people expect.