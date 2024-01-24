Man parties for 4 days without realising there is a bullet stuck in his head. Here’s what happened

It is often said that the truth is stranger than fiction and the story of this man who walked around for four days after getting shot exemplifies that saying. As per reports, the 21-year-old man partied for days without realising that he had been hit by a bullet. A man continued partying for four days without realising he had been shot and there was a bullet stuck in his head. (Unsplash/@Jay Rembert)

Mateus Facio was partying on a beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil when the incident took place, reports the Sun. He felt something hit his head but shrugged it off and continued partying as the bleeding stopped.

According to the outlet, Facio continued partying with friends thinking he was hit by some object and the injury wasn’t serious. However, he came to realise the severity of the situation when he sought medical attention after returning home to Juiz de Fora, where he felt that his arms and fingers were not working the way they should.

“I thought it was a bad joke. Like someone had picked up and thrown a stone. Because I didn’t hear anything. If I’d heard a noise, I might have suspected something. But I didn’t hear anything, everything seemed perfectly normal,” Facio told local media, reports the Sun.

“The bullet was compressing the brain in an area close to the region responsible for the movement of the right arm, causing irritation,” neurosurgeon Flávio Falcometa told the New York Post while talking about the 9mm bullet that was found lodged in Facio's head. “This led to the brain to respond with movements that manifested as convulsive episodes,” Falcometa added.

The New York Post reports that Facio later underwent surgery that lasted for two hours, and the doctors were successful in removing the bullet without causing any damage.

Facio’s mother Luciana told the New York Post that she is still in disbelief about the entire incident. “The doctors and nurses who saw Mateus could hardly believe it. A person spending four days with a bullet in their head and not feeling anything is inexplicable,” she added.