Man perfectly aces moves of dancing kid from Moana. Video wows people

A video of a man perfectly imitating the dance steps of a character from the animated film Moana has turned into a source of enjoyment for many online. Shared on Instagram, there is a chance that the video will leave you chuckling.

Instagram user who goes by Madara Dusal posted the video on his Instagram page. Written in French, when loosely translated in English, the caption reads, “I had to do this choreography again.”

The video opens to show the scene involving the dancing boy playing on a television. The clip then shows the man standing in front of the TV imitating the moves the character showcases.

In the film, a dance class by Moana gets interrupted when a new kid suddenly joins in with a dance routine of his own. And, that is what this man re-creates.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted three days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered nearly 19,000 likes, including one from actor Jennifer Garner.

“Woooow, you nailed it,” wrote an Instagram user. “The accuracy,” posted another. “I keep re-“watching this,” commented a third. “Sooooo cute,” expressed a fourth. Many posted laughing out loud or fire emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?