Man pets and kisses whale. Video stuns people

A video of an interaction between a man and a whale has left people stunned. Shared on Instagram by an eco tourism company called Silver Shark Adventures, the video shows the man petting a whale named Margarita and even kissing it on head.

The images shows the man petting and kissing the whale.(Instagram/@silversharkadventures)

“When you are the one usually behind the camera, finally getting your dream moment with one of the most special animals that you live to document. Safe to say, everyone onboard enjoyed watching @adam_ernster get his life changing moment in the sun with Margarita… one of the most friendly whales we have ever encountered on our adventures with the grey whales. Heading down to visit the greys one final time today as the season comes to a close… hoping to have the chance to say goodbye and thank you to Margarita and all of these remarkable whales who gifted so many of us with their presence,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show a whale swimming beside a boat. The man is seen leaning from the boat and petting the animal. At one point, he also showers the creature with kisses.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted earlier this month. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 40,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received close to 5,100 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“This makes me want to cry!!! I’m so happy for you!!!” commented an Instagram user. “I love seeing humans experience this. So happy for them,” expressed another. “This made me cry, beautiful,” shared a fourth. “So, epic,” wrote a fifth.

However, a few also expressed their unhappiness. Just like this individual who posted, “Unpopular opinion: should we be touching them? I 100% would want to but I thought conservation teaches us to observe, not interact?”