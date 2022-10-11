Man pets lion cubs on a car boot in viral video, then this happens. Watch

Animals are cute, and let's face it that most of us love those fluffy, cuddly animals in the wild. And sometimes, we even want to touch them and give them some pets, especially if they are babies. However, we must refrain from getting close to them, let alone cuddling or petting them. Now, a video reminding just the same is going viral on social media and might make you jump-scare.

The now-viral video was posted on Instagram by a user who goes by Md Gulzar. The clip shows the man petting one of the lion cubs sitting on a car boot. After a few seconds, one of them begins to growl. As the man attempts to pet it, it charges at him to attack, but he saves the day by quickly stepping back. However, moments later, he went ahead to catch hold of the lion cub as it climbed the car's roof.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared on September 23, the video has raked up more than 3.9 million views. It has also received a flurry of comments.

"Lion is king always," posted an Instagram user with fire emojis. "Nice bro," commented another. "Wow," expressed a third. "Be careful," remarked a fourth.

