Man plays song from film Bhool Bhulaiyaa on piano. Leaves netizens stunned

Instagram is filled with videos and Reels of people showcasing their talents. While most of the Reels are really more about having fun and are not really about talent, there are some who make you stand up and notice them. Like this video of a musician who plays the song Mere Dholna from the Bollywood film Bhool Bhulaiyaa so perfectly that it left social media users amazed. The video will also leave you mesmerised.

The video was posted by the Instagram page Stereo India on March 10 and it has received over 1.59 lakh views so far. In the video, the musician named Nayan Joshi seems really engrossed in playing the tune of the song on a piano and it left the viewers speechless.

“He played Mere Dholna and left me shocked,” says the text on the video along with a fire emoji.

“Wait for the ending,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The post got numerous comments with people in awe of his talent and many jokingly referred to the character Manjulika played by Vidya Balan in the movie.

“Fabulous,” commented an Instagram user along with heart emoticons. “How is that even possible, loved it,” said another. A third commented “Amazing” along with clapping emojis.

Nayan Joshi had also posted the video on his personal Instagram handle on March 10. He has over 2,900 followers on Instagram and he is from Nagpur according to his bio.

What are your thoughts about this talented musician?