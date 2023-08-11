Man pours water on cobras, gives them a bath

A video of a man’s interaction with two cobras had left people fascinated as well as scared. The video shows the man pouring water over the heads of the snakes and giving them a bath.

The image shows a man pouring water over two cobras. (Instagram/@sintu_snake_saver_up22)

Posted on the Instagram page of an animal rescuer Sintu, the video is intriguing to watch. The clip opens to show two snakes lying in what appears to be a courtyard. Within moments, a man comes with a mug full of water and starts pouring it on the heads of the cobras.

Take a look at this video of a man giving a bath to two cobras:

The video was posted three days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 24,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has collected nearly 1,300 likes.

