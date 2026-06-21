Man praises Singapore GST refund system, calls process ‘seamless and hassle-free’

A man’s experience of Singapore’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) refund process is being discussed online after he called it one of the easiest systems he has used. His post shows how simple digital processes can make travelling smoother and less stressful.

An X user praises Singapore’s GST refund process. (Representative Image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The traveller, Akash, shared his experience on X, where he explained how the refund system worked during his trip. He described it as quick, organised and easy to navigate, especially for international visitors.

He wrote, “Singapore’s GST refund process is honestly so seamless. You just go to the counter, scan your passport, and it automatically shows all your eligible purchases. Select the transactions you want to claim GST on, insert your card for the refund, and you’re done. You can also choose a cash refund if you prefer. Super quick and hassle-free.”

(Also Read: ‘I miss just sitting in parks’: Woman shares honest take on life after moving back to India)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In another post, he added, “I did an entire Singapore trip without withdrawing any currency or using a physical card. I tapped and paid using Google Pay for the whole trip!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another post, he added, “I did an entire Singapore trip without withdrawing any currency or using a physical card. I tapped and paid using Google Pay for the whole trip!” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Take a look:

Travellers compare global refund experiences

His comments led to a wider discussion among travellers, many of whom compared Singapore’s system with refund processes in other countries. Some users said they had faced challenges elsewhere, especially when it came to documentation or product requirements during tax refunds.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One user questioned the rules in other destinations, writing, “Do the items purchased need to be in the same box and unopened? We had this issue in Vietnam and it was difficult, they did not even listen in cases like iPhone and MacBook. A traveller needs to carry all items in box which is quite inconvenient.”

Others pointed out that similar systems exist in parts of Europe. One user said, “Believe it or not, Milan in Italy has the same seamless refund process. You scan your passport, it shows all your purchases, you insert your card and you get your refund in a few days.”

Another traveller highlighted Japan’s system, writing, “The only country I have found the process even more seamless than Singapore was Japan, where most stores directly adjust the tax refund at the point of purchase itself.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also Read: ₹40,000 in a Tier 3 city felt richer than ₹1.2 lakh in Mumbai: 'Hometown made life feel human again'">Techie says ₹40,000 in a Tier 3 city felt richer than ₹1.2 lakh in Mumbai: 'Hometown made life feel human again')

Several users also shared lighter observations, noting that the process is so smooth in some countries that travellers sometimes forget to complete the final step of collecting their refund.