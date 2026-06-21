‘I miss just sitting in parks’: Woman shares honest take on life after moving back to India

Jenisha Shah, a woman who recently moved back to India from abroad, has shared a simple thing she now finds herself missing the most. Her video has led to a conversation online about everyday public spaces and how people use them differently across countries. Woman shares her thoughts on public parks after returning to India. (Instagram/@jenisha_19)

Shared on her Instagram, in the video clip, she reflects on the contrast between her life overseas and her current routine in India, especially when it comes to spending time outdoors without spending money or planning an activity around it.

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She says, "Moving back from the West to India is great, but do you know what’s the only thing that I miss the most? The parks. To just have picnics there, lie down, read a book, or sit there and do nothing. And not spend thousands of rupees every time I go out. Just go somewhere and your whole goal of going to that place is to sit. Does that happen in India anymore? Especially not in Mumbai, where I live. There is not a single green space where you feel safe enough to sit and do nothing or have a picnic with your friends. Like in summer, I would love to do picnics in parks."

Check out the full video below: