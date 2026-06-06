MUMBAI: The BMC will construct a 320-metre-long promenade and road between Lotus Jetty and Samudra Mahal Building in Worli at an estimated cost of around ₹9.90 crore, aimed at completing the missing link in the Mumbai Coastal Road (South) project’s pedestrian and cycling network. BMC to build ₹9.90-crore road to bridge Worli gap in coastal road

The termination of the existing promenade at Lotus Jetty was necessitated by the alignment of a navigation bridge. The original coastal road design did not include the proposed connecting section, but it has now been identified as essential to maintain uninterrupted pedestrian and cycling movement along the seafront.

Officials said the new stretch, which is a 320-metre-long, eight-metre-wide Pavement Quality Concrete (PQC) walkway designed to ensure continuous coastal connectivity between Priyadarshini Park and Baroda Palace, would also provide direct access from Dr Annie Besant Road to the proposed police chowky and fire brigade facility, improving emergency response access in the area. The police chowky beside the Baroda Palace building was proposed in the original coastal road plan for effective surveillance and security across the promenade.

E-tenders were floated via the Maharashtra government’s MahaTenders portal, with deadlines extended to encourage wider participation. However, only two bids were received, of which one was found responsive.

The sole qualified bidder, Forcon Infra Pvt Ltd, initially quoted 3.69 per cent above the estimated cost. The bidder cited rising input costs, including steel, cement, diesel, and labour-related statutory expenses, to justify the pricing. After negotiations, however, the rate was reduced to 2.69 per cent, bringing the contract value to approximately ₹9.90 crore.

The contract is proposed for a six-month execution period, including the monsoon season, with a defect liability period of up to 10 years for key structural components. The project will be funded under the 2026-27 Coastal Road Project budget head.

The project has received Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance through the project consultant Building Environment Pvt Ltd, while structural inputs were provided by the Central Water and Power Research Station, Pune. The detailed planning and execution framework has been prepared by project management consultant Structwel Designers and Consultants Pvt Ltd.