Man prepares fried eggs with a splash of Fanta and tweeple are wondering ‘why?’

The video shared on Twitter shows an eatery in Surat, Gujarat preparing this unique egg dish with the beverage.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 07:16 PM IST
Would you like to try this egg dish? Watch the viral video and decide for yourself. (Twitter)

How do you like to eat eggs? As a fluffy omelet with lots of veggies maybe? Or perhaps sunny side up? Eggs can be eaten in several ways but this preparation in a video going viral shows a rather unique way of making eggs. As the headline suggests, it includes the orange flavoured drink Fanta as an ingredient.

The video, which carries a logo of India Eat Mania, has been posted by Twitter user Eesha on the micro-blogging platform. The video shows an eatery in Surat, Gujarat preparing this unique dish which is a combination of different types of eggs preparations along with a generous splash of the beverage.

“Mom come pick me they're frying Fanta with eggs,” posted the Twitter user while sharing the video.

Since being shared on August 4, the video has collected over 2,000 likes and varied comments. Several people reacted to the clip and many asked why someone would mix a cold drink in a regular egg dish.

“Why! Kyu! Kahe!” reacted an individual. “We should try this on our enemy first,” wrote another. “Unsee! Unsee! Unsee! When there is so much to eat, why? Just why?” posted a third.

Here’s how a few others reacted:

What do you think about it? Would you try it?

