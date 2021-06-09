Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man proposes to partner as hippo named Fiona 'watches.' Pics go viral
trending

Man proposes to partner as hippo named Fiona ‘watches.’ Pics go viral

The tweet has now prompted people to share appreciative comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 10:15 AM IST
The image shows the man proposing to his partner in front of Fiona’s enclosure.(Instagram/@CincinnatiZoo)

We all love a good proposal story. But do you know what is even better? A proposal story involving an animal. Just like this video of a man proposing to his girlfriend in front of a hippopotamus named Fiona, a resident at Cincinnati Zoo.

The zoo shared about this sweet story on their official Twitter handle. “Special moments in Hippo Cove! She said YES and Fiona approved!” the zoo posted. Alongside, they also shared two images. One of the images shows the man down on one kproposing to his partner in front of Fiona’s enclosure. Wondering what the other image shows?

Take a look at the post:

Since being posted about a day ago, the share has gathered tons of reactions from people. It has also accumulated more than one thousand likes – and the numbers are only increasing. Many wished the couple a happy life together. Some also expressed their love for Fiona.

“Fiona says YES!! Gorgeous ring,” wrote a Twitter user. “Awesome, congratulations,” shared another. “This is so sweet,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

twitter

