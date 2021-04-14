Home / Trending / Man proposes to partner with 5 different rings, their story is now viral
Man proposes to partner with 5 different rings, their story is now viral

There were many who wrote “Congratulations” to wish the couple.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 12:44 AM IST
The viral proposal tale prompted people to share all sorts of comments.(Instagram/@ichillwillfixit)

Proposing to your partner to commit to a lifetime of togetherness is by no means an easy task. It takes a lot of courage to say those magical words. On top of that, there is the whole aspect of proposing in a way that becomes memorable. You may have seen videos of the hat-ke ways where people pop the question. Now there is an inclusion to that list, a man proposing to his girlfriend with five different engagement rings.

Taking to Instagram Brittney Miller shared different posts to document how her partner William Hunn proposed to her. Just like this video which shows him getting down on a knee to pop the question.

In another post, she also shared the story in detail. She wrote how her finance tricked her into thinking they were going for wine testing. Instead, he took her to a rooftop via helicopter, and with help of the couple's friends, surprised her with the amazing proposal.

“I was soooo surprised. And then 5 Rings!? I had a rush of so many emotions, while still trying to figure out how he pulled all of this off without me knowing!! I cried… a lot,” she wrote. In the next few lines she described what they did after she said yes.

“You’ve planned one hell of an experience that I’ll never be able to forget. I love you,” she wrote and concluded her post. Her share is complete with pictures of the couple.

Hunn also shared a post on Instagram explaining about his plan:

There were many who wrote “Congratulations” to wish the couple. Many also appreciated her choice of the ring. People also shared heart emojis to express their reactions.

"Congrats on your engagement! I hope ya'll take some time to celebrate this special time in your life!" wrote an Instagram user. "Ooh he did really good sis!!" shared another.

What do you think of the proposal?

