Man recalls 'horrible experience' with Akasa Airlines while flying with pet. Here's what happened

Lakshya Pathak, a LinkedIn user, recounted a horrifying experience he had with Akasa Air while travelling with his pet. Pathak, his wife and their pet Shih Tzu were travelling to Bengaluru from Ahmedabad and had paid ₹5,000 for the comfort of their pet. However, on January 26, when their flight was delayed by over three hours, the ground reality was different to what they were portrayed. A man took to LinkedIn to share his experience with Akasa Air. (AFP)

Pathak, in his post shared that ground staff did not allow the dog to come out of his container or even let him lay on the floor after the flight was delayed. (Also Read: Aeromexico passenger opens emergency plane door, walks on wing. Here's why)

"There is no provision for pets to relieve themselves. All the washrooms in the airport have blowers that make a lot of noise so there is no chance pets would pee. To top it off neither the ground staff nor the CISF helped in terms of going out of the airport and coming back inside. Ground staff told me that I would be able to relieve my pet in the flight’s washroom," wrote Pathak in his post.

He further added, "In the flight, the instructions were very different from what's advertised; be aware. There is no 'special seat' to accommodate pet travel, not even the last seat. Boarding took 40 minutes, during which my pet got heated up; we were also sweating because the ACs were not yet switched on. For the first 45 minutes of the flight, my dog kept crying. To console him, I placed his container in my lap so that he is able to breathe. I just let his head out for a while; apparently, this is also 'not allowed'. The pet, at all times, is supposed to be near your leg space below the seat, and we all know how much space there is."

Take a look at his entire post here:

This post was shared on January 29. Since being posted it has received numerous likes and various comments. Many people said how such situations can be 'scary' for pets. Akasa Air also took to the comments section and wrote, “Hi Lakshya, we've taken this up with our team, and they will connect with you soon. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to you.”

Here's how people reacted to the post:

An individual wrote, "Thank you for sharing this, Lakshya Pathak. This is a scary experience. Imagine the state of a pet in such conditions! I hope he/she is fine now. Pet locked up for such long duration, not able to move, no provision for pee and poop for dog! Akasa Air, please learn how to provide better services for pets and pet parents! This is unacceptable!" (Also Read: Virgin Atlantic flight cancelled after passenger makes horrifying discovery on plane's wing)

A second added, "Disheartening to even read the post. I can’t imagine what your pet would have gone through and the hard times you would have faced. You should sue the airline, just downright pathetic behaviour."

"Only if they considered your pet as a living being rather than an animal, they would have treated better, but alas, empathy and kindness are not taught in a classroom," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "Very disheartening to hear this. This is really inhuman at so many levels."