Man records husband melodiously singing funny song to their cat. Watch

A video of a man recording his husband singing to their cat has turned into a source of entertainment for people online. Shared on Instagram, the video captures the pet dad’s melodiously singing a funny song about the kitty’s diet. There is a possibility that the video will leave you chuckling.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is posted on the Instagram page of a content creator named Justin. “Frankie is a cat from outer space,” he wrote while posting the video. The clip starts with the man laughing and explaining how his husband is singing to the cat. He then walks to another room to show his husband holding the cat and performing.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted a few days ago. The clip, since being shared, has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated over 1.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to share various comments to show their reactions.

“What musical is this, where can I buy tickets,” posted an Instagram user. “He has a beautiful voice! I love this! Lol,” shared another. “That is freaking adorable!! I love it,” commented a third. “This is so good, what a jingle,” shared a fourth. “My cat said this song was moving and he felt seen and heard. Why give up amounts of food? Makes no sense. More fluff,” joked a fifth. “This is the best thing ever!!!” wrote a sixth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON