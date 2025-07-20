Man rejected for job after brother moved abroad: ‘They said I’m a flight risk’

A former intern shared the bizarre reason he was rejected from a job not once but twice. The job seeker took to Reddit and shared that a top company rejected him because his brother moved to a first-world country. The man alleged that the company, where he had previously interned, turned him down after discovering that his brother moved abroad.(Representative image/Unsplash)

The anonymous poster alleged that the company, where he had previously interned and excelled, turned him down after discovering a detail about his personal life on social media. “These guys rejected me after I completed an internship with them, not because of my performance, but because they saw on my social media that my brother had moved to a first world country. They said that I'm a flight risk and assumed I would leave too," he said.

Despite acing his technical interview, the candidate claims he was rejected solely because of the assumption that he might follow his sibling out of the country. “I told them clearly that my career plans were local and that I wouldn’t be looking for a job if I had other intentions,” he added.

A year later, the company reached out to him again. Even though he had already landed another job, he agreed to go through the process once more. He says he was asked the same questions, only to be rejected again for the same reason.

Now, two years later, he claims the company reached out yet again but this time, he declined outright. " I told them I already interviewed with them and wasn’t going to go through that again. I didn’t show up," he said.

The post quickly gained traction on Reddit, with users criticising the company’s reasoning. "I can’t help but wonder how they’d treat you if you worked there. I think you did yourself a favour," said one user.

Another added, "It feels that they want to complete their quota of “number of applicants”. If you want them to stop contacting you, just ask for the salary and start date, as they have already interview you 2 times already."