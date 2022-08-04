Man removes his shirt to protect elderly lady from the rain. Watch viral video

Caring for the elderly is always rewarding and prideful, and as Tia Walker says, "To care for those who once cared for us is one of the highest honors." Case in point, this video that shows a man protecting an elderly lady from the rain with the help of his shirt. What is heartwarming to watch is that the man got drenched himself.

The video was posted on Good News Movement's Instagram page a day ago. "This man literally took the shirt off his back to cover this elderly lady from the rain. To more people like him," read the caption accompanying the video.

A text insert on the video says, "I'm sorry, this is the cutest thing I've ever witnessed." The video shows the man, who had taken off his shirt, covering and protecting the elderly lady from the rain. He even matched her steps (she was taking small steps with her walker), carried her purse and walked her to the car. The viral video is bound to tug at your heartstrings.

Watch the viral video below:

The video has accumulated over a million views and more than 61,000 likes. It has also prompted people to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

"How it's supposed to be; every time, everywhere," wrote an Instagram user with a heart emoticon and a hashtag #WeAreAllInThisTOGETHER. "Protect grandma at all costs! I repeat, AT ALL COSTS!" commented another. "And....carried her purse. Sweet," pointed out a third. "Omg look at his little baby steps to match her pace," posted a fourth. "His mother raised him right," shared a fifth.