Man rescued after trapping himself inside Manchester phone box while trying to order kebab

A man in Manchester found himself in an awkward and unexpected situation after he accidentally trapped himself inside a traditional red phone box while trying to order a kebab. The unusual incident unfolded on Deansgate and eventually required assistance from firefighters to free him. A man in Manchester got trapped inside a phone box while trying to order a kebab. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

According to a report in the Manchester Evening News, emergency crews were called to the phone booth after reports that a man had become stuck inside.

Witnesses said the man had stepped into the box intending to phone for a takeaway delivery. However, he quickly realised that the booth no longer had a working phone. Before he could exit, the heavy door slammed shut behind him and locked, leaving him trapped inside the small enclosure.

Crowd gathers as man attempts escape As the situation developed, several people gathered around the phone box. Some bystanders recorded the incident on their phones, while others encouraged the man as he tried various ways to free himself.

During his attempts to escape, the man managed to remove a glass panel from the bottom half of the booth. In footage circulating online, he can be seen pushing his head and arms through the opening while seemingly considering whether he could squeeze his entire body through the narrow gap.

Despite his efforts, the confined space made it difficult for him to wriggle out safely.

Firefighters forced open the door Emergency workers eventually arrived at the scene and began working to open the stubborn door. Footage shows firefighters struggling to prise the booth open as curious onlookers watched the unusual rescue attempt.

After several attempts, the crews finally succeeded in forcing the door open. The man, who appeared slightly embarrassed, stepped out of the booth and even paused to shake hands with the firefighters who had helped rescue him.

The mishap took place in the Deansgate area of Manchester on 18 January, according to NeedToKnow.

Eyewitness describes how incident unfolded Speaking about the incident, one eyewitness explained how the situation escalated quickly.

“He went into the box to phone for a kebab. The door shut behind him and locked him in.”

“Only BT engineers have keys,” they added.

“He had no way of getting out. His mates were laughing but they couldn’t get him out. His friends tried for about an hour then had to phone the fire brigade.”